18,000 jobs lost in wine industry — Vinpro

Though liquor sales are allowed from 1 June, the two-month ban on the sale of alcohol, combined with the initial ban on exports, has had a devastating impact on the wine industry.

According to figures released by Vinpro this week, about 80 wineries and 350 producers have gone out of business, and 18,000 workers have lost their jobs.

Vinpro is an industry advocate “non-profit company which represents 2,500 South African wine producers, cellars and stakeholders”.

According to Vinpro, the industry lost R200m per week on exports over the lockdown period, and R300m per week on local sales, bringing total revenue losses to about R3bn.

It is unsure how and when the wine industry will recover from these losses.

Gerard Holden of Holden Manz Wine Estate said the company had lost about R5m in the past two months and had to lay off 75% of its staff.

“The bills keep coming in and we see no support or relief from government whatsoever,” said Holden.