Herman Mashaba challenges rationality of liquor sale schedules
The People's Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on the new alcohol sale regulations‚ questioning the rationality of the time schedules.
On Thursday‚ co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma highlighted some of the regulations for level 3 of lockdown which come into effect from June 1.
During the address‚ the minister said the ban on alcohol will be lifted under strict regulations.
Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences and cannot be consumed where it is bought. Trading hours for licensed liquor stores will be from Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 5pm.
Questioning the rationale behind the time schedules‚ Mashaba asked how the government expected businesses owners to run sustainable businesses in such conditions.
“I really need to understand the rationale behind these time schedules. How is one expected to run a sustainable business and ensure a predictable employment environment? Allow businesses to run or close them down‚ and then society should decide for themselves‚” he said.
I really need to understand the rationale behind these time schedules. How is one expected to run a sustainable business, ensure predictable employment environment? Allow businesses to run or close them down, and then society should decide for themselves https://t.co/32c13p2E6H— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 28, 2020
Many agreed with his sentiments‚ and expressed that the “times were strange” and would cause long queues similar to those for food parcels.
I thought I was the only one who noticed those times were strange. So essentially if you are working in level 3, the only way of you getting alcohol is if you take off sick or go during your lunch break. This is going to cause lines similar to that of the food parcels.— Bob the Builder (@BryceAllies) May 28, 2020
A lot of this is done without involving/considering a regular person on the street. All this is theory based but not tested for practicality. Huge problem.— Thabang Makhetha 🇿🇦 (@ThaCido88) May 28, 2020
