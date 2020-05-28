Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm

South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

This was one of the level 3 regulations announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The regulations state that the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and related products continued to be banned.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences, and you cannot buy the alcohol from where you buy it.

Other regulations included: