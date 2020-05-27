Online booze orders flying in ahead of move to lockdown level 3

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that alcohol will be sold when the country moves to lockdown level 3 next week, South Africans have already started placing liquor orders online.

According to OneDayOnly.co.za spokesperson Matthew Leighton, alcohol sales - wine in particular - were “steadily” increasing even before the president's announcement on Sunday.

“It appears that increasingly more South Africans were placing orders in anticipation of the alcohol restrictions being lifted. In terms of April versus May, we saw a sales increase of 220%," Leighton said.

Leighton said liquor stores were expected to be packed on Monday next week.

“While skipping these queues is one of the obvious benefits of doing your post-lockdown alcohol shop online, customers will also be able to take receipt of their order via non-contact delivery.