Cuban medics head for Limpopo Covid-19 mining hotspot

Cuban doctors will be dispatched to a rural mining area in Limpopo after over 20 miners tested positive for Covid-19.

MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcomed 13 Cuban healthcare workers yesterday at St-Maria in Polokwane and said the team would be going to the communities around the Burgersfort area which has been identified as a hotspot for the coronavirus in the province.

"The team will be helping in those mining communities because they are more knowledgeable in preventative measures. We have now moved to targeting hotspots where the outbreak is spreading."

Ramathuba said the deployment of the Cubans in Limpopo consisted of eight family physicians, one epidemiologist, one biostatistician and three health technologists.