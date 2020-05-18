IN FULL: 'Greater crisis' looms: 38 doctors plea for non-Covid health care resources

CDC (Centers for Disease control and Prevention) states the following people are at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19: People older than 65, people with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and liver disease.

This begs the question: is this not the population we would expect to suffer significant morbidity and mortality in the near future; regardless of whether or not Covid-19 is a co-factor?

Statistics released daily to the general public regarding Covid-19 deaths, provide no perspective with regard to the individual’s baseline risk of dying (age and comorbidities) or of lives lost on the same day in SA due to non-Covid causes. In our opinion this results in unprecedented fear.

On the other hand it is seldom presented in the media that the vast majority of symptomatic patients (>80%) only develop mild disease, and do not require hospital treatment; and only 5% of patients become critically ill.

Most patients make a full recovery and the case fatality ratio, currently unknown, is estimated to be within the range of 0.5-4%.

In addition, it can be argued that the case fatality ratio of Covid-19 may be even lower than reported as many infected patients, both asymptomatic and symptomatic, are never tested.

Worldwide it is estimated that around 50% of critically ill Covid-19 patients will demise despite treatment.

According to SA NICD data on 28 April, of the 71 patients ventilated so far, 29 died (40.8%), 12 were discharged (16.9%) and 30 remain in hospital (42.3%).

ICU care is not the only medical care required for Covid-19 patients, but this is where one of our biggest concerns regarding insufficient resources lies. Having a sufficient number of ventilators makes only a 2.5% difference in the outcome of the total number of Covid-19 cases. DOH, together with provincial critical care teams have worked on an extensive critical care plan to optimise ICU availability for as many Covid-19 patients as possible, should they require this intervention.

We need to scientifically and critically consider how many of the Covid-19 lives lost we can actually save by having the necessary health care resources available. This also needs to be considered when reviewing our model of flattening the curve.

SA’s Covid-19 budget is sitting at over R500bn. This amount is being spent to slow the spread, and treat those infected with Covid-19. This will ultimately save some SA lives.

This budget, if implemented correctly, could transform the public health care system in our country to save hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 and non-Covid lives both now and in the future.