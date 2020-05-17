'Strong indication' all regions in KZN will move to level 3, says Zikalala

“There are strong indications that as KwaZulu-Natal all our regions may move to level 3. However there is a caveat, in order for that to happen and remain that way, everyone will have to comply with all the non-pharmaceutical approaches to preventing infections.”

He said key guidelines and conditions would need to be implemented under level 3. These included:

• Everyone will need to wear a mask when venturing out in public.

• High risk regions in terms of the risk and vulnerability analysis in the province must be strongly examined before the end of May 2020.

• Level 3 comes with a lot of movements including interprovincial travel, meaning that rural areas where many elders live may start to be exposed to the virus.

• All businesses, government facilities, and municipalities have to be sanitised; there must be proof that social distancing can occur in the place of work and in public; sanitisation and handwashing facilities for consumers and staff must be available.

Zikalala said as of Saturday the province had recorded 17 new cases of Covid-19 but no new deaths from the disease.

“The province is currently as of today sitting at 10% in terms of active cases and has moved down to fourth position (highest) countrywide.

“iLembe district is starting to have more cases per 100,000 infected people if you consider its population size — a trend we are worried about and working to stop.”

He said the spread in eThekwini — the epicentre of the outbreak in the province — iLembe and Umgungundlovu were being closely monitored.