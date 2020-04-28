Lawyers' body welcomes arrival of Cuban doctors to fight Covid-19

“It is symbolic that delegation of doctors arrive on our shores on Freedom Day,” Nadel said.

It said the Cuban government played an important role in helping SA fight for the abolition of apartheid.

“Even post-apartheid Cuba has proven a reliable ally to SA. The deployment of 200 doctors is not the first time that Cuba has co-operated with SA in the health sector.

Nadel said Cuba has over the years provided training for a number of SA medical students studying through scholarships in Cuba.

“Nadel welcomes the Cuban team of highly skilled and specialised doctors to SA and extends a hand of gratitude to the Cuban government for their assistance.

“We are confident that they, in our arsenal, will prove an invaluable asset in our fight against Covid-19 and we shall overcome.”