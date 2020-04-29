Here's where the Cuban doctors will be deployed to fight Covid-19

The rest of the group will be deployed as follows:

Eastern Cape - 20;

Free State - 17;

Mpumalanga - 14;

Limpopo - 13;

North West - 13; and

Northern Cape - 11.

The Cuban specialists are currently under quarantine. Mkhize said they would be rolling up their sleeves soon given that theirs was "not necessarily the 14-day quarantine" that was usually prescribed.

The minister also assured South African doctors that the Cubans were not in the country to steal their jobs but would serve as a reinforcement given their special medical skills.

"They are coming to add on what South African human resources are, so it is important to say that the Cuban doctors are coming at our request to reinforce because they have particular strengths," he said.

"We welcome the Cuban doctors and want to assure everybody they will not take anybody's post. They have come to assist us and they will be working alongside South Africans."