Where are all the South Africans trained as doctors in Cuba?

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has also gone on to argue that bringing in the Cuban health workers is premature as the country is managing the pandemic fairly well. And this is evidenced by the statistics. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also commended SA for its impressive response to the pandemic.

Furthermore, it is concerning that the SA government, which has been investing millions of rands annually in medical exchange programmes with the Cuban government over the years, is not drawing from the experience and expertise of these people into whom it has invested so much.

Where are the hundreds of doctors we have been sending to Cuba? Surely by now we should be in a position to harvest their expertise as many of them should have been practising for years now. Their training was done with taxpayers' money, and this is also money that is being used on Cuban doctors who are allegedly costing taxpayers almost half-a-billion rand.

And I'm certainly not saying the Cuban doctors must not be remunerated, I'm saying if they aren't needed, as Sama contends, there should be no reason for us to spend this much money on them. It should be used to acquire the personal protection equipment (PPE) our local health workers are pleading for.

I don't underestimate the importance of having all hands on deck in the fight against Covid-19. We have seen the devastation it has caused in countries such as Italy, Spain and the US, where thousands of people perished. There is no doubt that we are dealing with a very dangerous virus.

But help must not ignore our material realities, and our context as a country. We have unemployed health professionals and we have invested in training doctors in Cuba. We should be tapping into this critical resource. Otherwise, why did we invest in them in the first place?