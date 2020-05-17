Cuban doctors will hit SA's Covid-19 front-line on Monday

Sambatha said that the doctors would work hand in hand with provincial health staff.

“This has nothing to do with taking employment away from SA health professionals, but rather to mobilise resources that could be used to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

This was a response to criticism from the SA Medical Association (Sama) and Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in the wake of the brigade’s arrival.

The North West province had recorded 63 positive Covid-19 patients as of Saturday, Sambatha said, but stressed that the relatively low number should not result in complacency.

“South Africans must not fool themselves and think the risk is low because we only have 63 cases. All of us must take the response strategy on board.” he said.

“Ours is to ensure that this fight has to be won, SA must be free and clear of the virus,” he added.