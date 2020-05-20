Angie Motshekga outlines June 1 back to school

It's back to school for grade 12s and 7s on June 1 - the cabinet and the national coronavirus command council have now ratified basic education's plan to reopen schools after a two-month break due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The other grades will follow in "due course".

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last night that the reopening of schools as of June 1 will go ahead as planned in a phased approach. She said the revised school calendar would be gazetted "soon".

This would indicate the opening and closing dates and the breaks in between.