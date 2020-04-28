South Africa

'Cubans are experts Covid-19 fighters'

By Isaac Mahlangu - 28 April 2020 - 08:34
Cuban health specialists after landing in SA through the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria yesterday. They're here on SA government's request for support to curb the spread of Covid-19. /Elmond Jiyane/ GCIS
Cuban health specialists after landing in SA through the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria yesterday. They're here on SA government's request for support to curb the spread of Covid-19. /Elmond Jiyane/ GCIS

More than 200 Cuban doctors who jetted into the country yesterday are world-renowned Covid-19 experts who will be deployed where they're needed the most across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 217 health specialists and workers arrived following a request he made to his Cuban counterpart President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The Cuban medical professionals, clad in white overalls and face masks, landed at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said in a statement yesterday that the group consisted of experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health.

They also included family physicians who will guide SA's interventions through door-to-door testing and assist local health workers in health promotion and disease surveillance at community level. Health care technology engineers will assist their South African counterparts in maintaining the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment.

The health department said the Cuban health professionals would be deployed where they were needed the most, mainly in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

The department's spokesperson, Popo Maja, said they will be working very closely with South African doctors to impart knowledge.

"We will deploy them according to where the needs are and their deployment is going to be much more easier than the deployment of our own doctors because they don't have families here so it'll be easier to move them from one province to the other," Maja said.

Cuba sends doctors to South Africa to combat coronavirus

Cuba sent 216 healthcare workers to South Africa on Saturday, the latest of more than 20 medical brigades it has sent worldwide to combat the ...
News
2 days ago

He said the doctors had been in Italy and would be reinforcing what SA has in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These doctors have assisted the Italian government to manage their [Covid-19] cases... some of them will be in the army, assisting with building capacity in the army and the rest will assist in public hospitals," Maja said. "The nature of our pandemic requires we get more doctors, but right now we needed these guys who are recognised internationally, who have experience in pandemics of this nature."

Ramaphosa said the "strong and historic relations between the two countries has seen bilateral agreements and technical co-operation in many areas, including health, human settlements, public works, infrastructure development, water resource management, sanitation and basic education, among others".

"The deployment of Cuban doctors, engineers and technical experts in all the provinces of South Africa rendering important services, is a demonstration of the strategic partnership and solidarity between South Africa and Cuba and a good example of South-South co-operation," Ramaphosa added.

WATCH | Cuban medical team arrives in SA to bolster fight against virus

More than 200 medical health specialists from Cuba have arrived in SA to help the country curb the spread of Covid-19
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 infections at 4,546

There are 4,546 positive Covid-19 cases in the country, the health ministry confirmed on Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago

Expect more cluster outbreaks under Level 4 - Zweli Mkhize

The Western Cape's Covid-19 cluster outbreaks indicate what may happen when more sectors open up for business under Level 4, starting next month.
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X