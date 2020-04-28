'Cubans are experts Covid-19 fighters'

Ramaphosa said in a statement yesterday that the group consisted of experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health.

They also included family physicians who will guide SA's interventions through door-to-door testing and assist local health workers in health promotion and disease surveillance at community level. Health care technology engineers will assist their South African counterparts in maintaining the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment.

The health department said the Cuban health professionals would be deployed where they were needed the most, mainly in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

The department's spokesperson, Popo Maja, said they will be working very closely with South African doctors to impart knowledge.

"We will deploy them according to where the needs are and their deployment is going to be much more easier than the deployment of our own doctors because they don't have families here so it'll be easier to move them from one province to the other," Maja said.