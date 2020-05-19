WATCH | Eastern Cape slams 'manipulated videos' of 'racist, farting' MEC Sindiswa Gomba

The department lashed out at the “mischievous and malicious” intentions behind the creation of the videos, and said they were evidence of the “ongoing character assassination of MEC Gomba” by those who wanted her removed from office.

“While we appreciate our creatives, we want to call on them not to use their special skills to insult or paint people in a bad light. They must use their freedom of expression well,” said Kupelo.

“It is unfortunate that while we are confronted with this vicious, non-discriminatory and invisible enemy we also have to contend with playful adults who are hellbent on tarnishing not only the image of the MEC, but the entire province of the Eastern Cape.”

The department said Gomba would “continue working tirelessly in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic” for as long as the premier was happy with her performance.