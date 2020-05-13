Eskom to restrict power supply to areas where illegal connections are common

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will restrict power to parts of Gauteng where illegal connections and other forms of electricity theft are common.

"The power utility continues to record a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods between 5am and 9am and between 5pm and 8pm," Eskom said.

The utility said its immediate response was to safeguard its assets from repeated failure and explosions as a result of overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electricity infrastructure that are on the increase.

“It is prudent for us to take deliberate measures to significantly reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading, which costs more as the power is indiscriminately used during peak periods. This unprecedented measure is necessary to contain the situation.