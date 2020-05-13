Cyril Ramaphosa chairs command council meeting to discuss relaxing lockdown regulations

The national command council on Covid-19 was meeting on Wednesday, where it could make the anticipated announcement on relaxing the country's national lockdown regulations to level 3.

The meeting, which is being chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was expected to grapple with making the move to level 3, two weeks after moving to level 4.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said this morning that the command council would also be dealing with a report from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"The [council] is the co-ordinating structure of cabinet on the management of the national state of disaster. Today’s meeting will receive and discuss a health update from minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize focusing on case management and progress being made in screening, tracing and testing,” Diko posted on social media.

“The NCCC will also consider a report from the NatJoints on the implementation of the risk-adjusted strategy,” she said.

Pressure is mounting on Ramaphosa to address the nation and open up the economy. Calls have come from business, opposition parties and trade union federation Cosatu, an alliance partner of the ANC.

Cosatu says the restrictions on the number of people at work places at level 4 make it unfeasible for some businesses to operate. It does not believe that the distribution of food parcels and the heavily burdened UIF infrastructure is sustainable.