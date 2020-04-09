SA's 'major polluters' told to release crucial greenhouse gas emissions data

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy has ordered several companies considered as “major polluters” to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission data and reduction plans amid the devastating impact of Covid-19.

The instruction comes after a court battle lodged by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) against Creecy's department in 2019.

The centre had requested access to information under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000.

The department, in response, provided the companies’ annual GHG emissions, their plans to reduce their GHG emissions over the next five years and audit reports demonstrating whether there had been progress against these plans.

The DEFF had blacked out information such as the companies’ anticipated emission reductions for the next five years. The centre then lodged an appeal requesting the disclosure of the companies’ redacted production and usage rates — crucial information for verification of GHG emissions stated in the reports — as well as the anticipated emissions reductions from all the companies’ pollution prevention plans and audit reports.