Eskom worker at Koeberg nuclear station tests positive for Covid-19
An Eskom worker at the Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, has tested positive for Covid-19.
"Eskom is indeed aware of the case," the power utility confirmed in a statement.
It was not clear where the employee contracted the virus.
"The employee in question went to consult a doctor after feeling sick. The individual immediately reported the situation and was put in isolation," said Eskom.
The power utility said it had put all employees who were in contact with the staff member into precautionary isolation.
"The area environment in which they work was disinfected, in line with the Covid-19 guidance and Eskom policies.
"Of the seven employees tested for Covid-19 following contact with the infected person, thus far six results have been received and they are all Covid-19 negative."
Eskom said it had put strict infection, prevention and containment measures in place to deal with Covid-19.
"Our work spaces are regularly cleaned and disinfected in order to prevent the virus coming into the workplace.
"Other pandemic prevention measures were put in place about a month before the country went on national lockdown. These include testing employees for abnormal body temperature before they enter the workplace, providing hand sanitisers throughout the facilities and providing protective equipment such masks to all employees."
