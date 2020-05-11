Barbara Creecy dismisses objections to giant turbine farm on west coast

Appeals against plans for a huge new wind farm on the west coast have been dismissed by environment minister Barbara Creecy, paving the way for the addition of up to 140 megawatts of renewable energy into the national grid.

This is the Juno Wind Energy Facility, planned for a farm in the West Coast District Municipality area about 5km from the coast. It will consist of up to 49 turbines, some of which will stand nearly 180m high, and associated infrastructure to connect it to the Eskom grid.

It is one of 12 wind and solar renewable energy projects in the planning phase within just 35km of each other in this region, according to Juno project documentation.

Some of these projects already have environmental authorisation and others are in the statutory environmental impact assessment (EIA) phase.

Though not all are likely to become operational as “preferred bidders” under REIPPP (government’s renewable energy independent power producer programme), the proliferation of proposals indicates the important potential of this region as the renewable energy industry looks to meet government’s ambitious REIPPP target of 17,800MW of electricity by 2030. (To see this in perspective, Eskom says its coal-powered plant capacity is now about 35,000MW, about double the 2030 renewable energy target.)