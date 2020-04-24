Eskom cracks whip as staff plunder infrastructure

Eskom says the growing number of its employees involved in theft and criminal activities is of major concern.

“The growing number of Eskom employees who are involved in criminal activities is a major concern to us,” said Motlhabane Ramashi, senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng.

“Since the beginning of the year to date, we have recorded seven employees who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft and misuse of Eskom infrastructure.

“We are however pleased that our efforts to curb and root out wrongdoing [seeking] to undermine our efforts to deliver services and be efficient in our operations, are bearing fruit,” said Ramashi.