Hartbeespoort couple arrested in posh estate for selling Eskom prepaid vouchers

A couple living in Hartbeespoort was arrested on Friday in connection with the illegal sale of Eskom pre-paid electricity vouchers and for allegedly operating with fake permits during the lockdown.

The arrests took place at their rented house in a luxury estate, after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to Peter Malitsha, Eskom’s senior manager responsible for internal investigations: “The investigations were triggered by an arrest made in December 2018, where two illegal credit dispensing units were recovered and seized in another rented house in an opulent estate in Pretoria East."