Eskom records more infrastructure theft during coronavirus lockdown

SA has been in national lockdown for just over a week, and Eskom said while it has been able to mostly keep the power on, it is being crippled by cable thieves.

The power utility issued a statement on Friday saying it had seen an increase in theft and vandalism of its infrastructure, particularly in Gauteng.

This would in turn affect the way in which Eskom would offer services.

“Eskom has unfortunately experienced power supply interruptions in recent days directly caused by illegal and theft-related activities,” the power utility said.

It would be working with the police to strengthen protection of the infrastructure.

“We call upon members of the community to take ownership of the electricity network infrastructure by safeguarding it and reporting any crimes, including illegal connections and meter bypasses, by calling the Eskom contact centre on 0860 037566 or the crime line number 0800 112 722,” the company said.