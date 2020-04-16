Lack of foresight in planning abled opportunistic criminals

Criminals are not made of the same stuff that ordinary citizens are; they are daring and have a way of silencing their internal fears and consciences to carry out ghastly deeds.

A pandemic was never going to be the panacea to SA's crime situation.

Why would people who don't fear the prospect of going to prison or of imminent death by a gun shot from police, security personnel or gun-owning citizens who may turn on them in the defence of property and self, suddenly fear a deadly virus?

As the executive contemplated instituting lockdowns that would disrupt social, political and economic life, they should have made room for the possibility of a surge in criminal activity as part of proper scenario planning.

The appearance of coronavirus did not have the effect of pressing the pause button on other societal problems. Instead, Covid-19 has just made the country's challenges to be more apparent.