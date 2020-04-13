Load-shedding-type lockdown phases and rapid aid for small businesses: DA suggests

Under a hard lockdown, SA is heading towards an economic depression, says DA leader John Steenhuisen, who on Monday presented an alternative plan to supplement government’s coronavirus response effort.

Realistically, he said, SA may have to contain the coronavirus right up until a vaccine is widely available in 18-24 months’ time.

The party's policy team has proposed a phased strategy and moving between different stages of restriction.

“It would be imprudent to call for a complete easing of all restrictions relating to the current lockdown, as it would likely risk a sudden spike in infections. At the same time, continued hard lockdown conditions will increase the number of unemployed citizens, and close businesses which will not be in a position to reopen after the crisis,” said Steenhuisen.