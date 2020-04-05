South Africa

Eskom condemns alleged stock theft by employee

By staff reporter - 05 April 2020 - 09:18
Eskom has condmned alleged stock theft by an off-duty employee on a farm in the Northern Cape.
Eskom says it has been made aware of alleged stock theft by an off-duty employee on a farm in the Northern Cape.

“Such behaviour is totally unacceptable and will be dealt with by following the correct procedures,” it stated.

In the meantime, it was allowing law enforcement agencies to conduct an investigation and would give the agencies its full support, it added.

It urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour by Eskom employee or contractor by contacting the Eskom Contact Centre on 08600 ESKOM/37566 or the Eskom whistle blower hotline on 0800 11 27 22.

Eskom records more infrastructure theft during coronavirus lockdown

South Africa has been in national lockdown for just over a week,  and Eskom said while it has been able to mostly keep the power on, it is being ...
