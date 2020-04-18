Eskom employee and accomplice bust for possession of stolen copper cables

An Eskom employee and a scrap metal recycling company owner were arrested in Polokwane on Thursday for alleged cable copper theft and possession of presumed stolen property, Limpopo police said.

They said Westenburg police had acted on information about a suspect who had just offloaded copper wire at a house in Greenside, Polokwane.

“Upon their arrival at the house, they found the owner of the house who owns a scrap metal and recycling company. Police searched the house and discovered copper cables hidden inside, with an estimated street value of over R100,000. He was arrested on the spot.