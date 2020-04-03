Business

Fitch downgrades SA deeper into the dreaded 'junk status'

By Reuters - 03 April 2020 - 19:08
The lockdown, which has hit the SA economy, is one of the factors cited by Fitch when downgrading SA further into junk status.
The lockdown, which has hit the SA economy, is one of the factors cited by Fitch when downgrading SA further into junk status.
Image: Aron Hyman

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into "junk" territory on Friday, another blow for Africa's most industrialised economy, which is still smarting from a Moody's downgrade last week.

Fitch lowered its long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'BB' from 'BB+" and assigned a negative outlook.

The agency cited "the lack of a clear path towards government debt stabilisation as well as the expected impact of the Covid-19 shock on public finances and growth" among reasons for its decision.

South Africa's finance ministry acknowledged the downgrade and said it would implement structural reforms to address weak economic growth.

"Government is seized with addressing and minimising the impact of Covid-19, implementing measures to improve economic growth and setting government finances on a sustainable trajectory," Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was quoted as saying in a statement.

Social grant increase may end due to junk status, says economist

Pensioners and children from poor households should see the annual social grant increase coming to an end.
News
3 days ago

Fitch forecast South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract 3.8% in 2020 and that the consolidated fiscal deficit would surge to 11.5% of GDP in the current fiscal year.

It said a government-imposed 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak was a primary reason behind this year's expected contraction.

South Africa's public finances have been stretched by a steep run-up in debt in the past decade, partly to fund bailouts for ailing state companies like power utility Eskom and South African Airways.

Moody's stripped the country of its last investment grade credit rating last week, a move which will see the country's local-currency debt ejected from the benchmark World Government Bond Index. 

South Africa may approach the IMF for "health funding" - Mboweni

South Africa may approach the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for funding to fight the coronavirus that threatens to drag the country's ...
News
5 days ago

Virus credit crunch risks turning firms into zombie army

A decade of easy money sloshing around the economy may come to haunt policymakers as legions of firms hooked on cheap credit have no buffers to make ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X