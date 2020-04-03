Fitch downgrades SA deeper into the dreaded 'junk status'

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into "junk" territory on Friday, another blow for Africa's most industrialised economy, which is still smarting from a Moody's downgrade last week.

Fitch lowered its long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'BB' from 'BB+" and assigned a negative outlook.

The agency cited "the lack of a clear path towards government debt stabilisation as well as the expected impact of the Covid-19 shock on public finances and growth" among reasons for its decision.

South Africa's finance ministry acknowledged the downgrade and said it would implement structural reforms to address weak economic growth.

"Government is seized with addressing and minimising the impact of Covid-19, implementing measures to improve economic growth and setting government finances on a sustainable trajectory," Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was quoted as saying in a statement.