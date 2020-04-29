Peter Ngatane explains why WBC belt is the best

In what could well be interpreted by many as singing undeserved praises to the WBC since he is a member of its board, Peter Ngatane has affirmed that the green and gold WBC belt is the most coveted of all the top-four most respected sanctioning bodies.

Other sanctioning bodies are the Panama-based WBA and the IBF, which is based in New York, United States.

The Boxing SA chairperson was answering a million-dollar question asked by many boxing people about the WBC belt, as to why it's the most sought-after around the globe.

Ngatane said the Mexico-based WBC was initially established by 11 countries, but now has more than 160-member countries. He further explained that all nine continents in the world are represented in that world boxing body, which was founded in 1963.

"That alone is the motivating factor for each and every boxer, as part of their success in their career, to want to win a WBC belt," he said.