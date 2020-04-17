Roofs, doors, tiles, pipes, toilets, TVs, chairs, pianos, stationery, stoves, food: thieves strip schools bare

The North West education department on Friday said 48 more of its schools had been vandalised during the coronavirus lockdown.

Initially, the department had reported break-ins and vandalism at seven schools but education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said vandals had targeted dozens more schools this week alone.

“Last week the province reported seven schools that were vandalised but the number has exponentially increased to 55. Every day during the lockdown the department continues to receive reports of burglary from different schools. In all four districts, numbers of vandalised schools have increased drastically,” Matsemela said in a statement.