South Africa

Community members catch 'school robbers' in the act

By Tankiso Makhetha - 19 April 2020 - 11:00
Community members catch suspected school robbers in the act.
Community members catch suspected school robbers in the act.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Angry residents in Orlando apprehended a pair of thugs who had attempted to break in and steal learning material at Ditawana Primary School on Saturday.

The pair were caught while inside one of the classrooms as they were rummaging through the room’s contents. A video of their capture and assault surfaced on social media on Saturday evening. A woman in the video can be heard pleading with the angry community members to forgive the pair and set them free. 

However Cpt Kay Makhubele said three  suspects were arrested and found in possession of stolen items. “The three are also linked to another  break in at a diffrent school in the same area,” Makhubele said.

A community member who asked not to be named said they have been reading and hearing about school burglaries but did not think that a school in their community would fall prey to criminals.

“It's sad that people are taking advantage of this coronavirus issue. This school is not for wealthy children, the community here is struggling, we are not rich. Why would someone try to steal from a school that barely has anything. They got what they deserved,” said the community member. 

Schools have been shutdown since 26 March 2020 due to the global pandemic of Covid-19; this had led to criminals capitalising on the situation. Over 350 schools have been broken into for equipment or have been burnt. A total number of 67 schools were broken into in Gauteng alone.

Roofs, doors, tiles, pipes, toilets, TVs, chairs, pianos, stationery, stoves, food: thieves strip schools bare

The North West education department on Friday said 48 more of its schools had been vandalised during the coronavirus lockdown period.
News
2 days ago

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said 41 suspects were arrested in Gauteng by last week and that three more suspects were arrested in Sebokeng.  Masondo said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela appointed a team of experienced and senior police officers to investigate and identify the perpetrators

."I am pleased with the progress made by the team so far and I believe more suspects will be arrested soon. We are appealing to the community to work with the police in exposing those with intentions of depriving our children a better education in a conducive learning environment" Mawela said.

On Thursday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi applauded the police for arresting suspects linked to school break-ins.

“We are delighted, the police have done sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants who are persistent to disregard regulations enforced during this critical moment of the lockdown. We don’t understand where they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home,” he said.

Anger as nearly 400 schools burgled and trashed in just 22 days

While there have been reports of liquor stores and food stores being vandalised during the coronavirus lockdown, it seems schools are the hardest hit.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
X