Planned arson suspected as another school is burnt

A shocking number of schools in Gauteng have fallen victim to arson during the Covid-19-induced national lockdown, in what is suspected to be an organised act of crime.

Today marks the 14th day of the 21-day lockdown and already 22 schools have been torched or vandalised in the province, leaving behind damages of millions of rands.

Provincial department of education has revealed that it has no budget to fix the damaged schools in the current financial year.

The latest school to be gutted is Soshanguve High School, north of Pretoria. Its entire administrative block burnt down yesterday morning.

It was in fact the fourth school in Soshanguve to be torched during the lockdown. Others are Amogelang Secondary on Monday morning, Phuthanang Primary last week and Lethabo Secondary, whose library was gutted.