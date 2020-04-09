Unit set up to probe 40 burglaries and fires in 14 days at Gauteng schools

The number of schools burgled, vandalised or set alight in Gauteng in two weeks had increased to 40 by Thursday, the 14th day of the nationwide lockdown.

This is according to education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who expressed outrage at the incidents. He said two people had been arrested in connection with the burning of schools in Soshanguve.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that 22 schools had been torched or burgled. Three of the schools which were destroyed by fire are in Soshanguve. Two more schools were burgled in the same area.

In a tweet, Lesufi said that 40 schools had been affected since the start of the lockdown. Further details were not provided in the tweet, which also confirmed the arrests.