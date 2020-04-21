Cops make 25 more arrests for school burglaries in Gauteng

Gauteng police have arrested 25 more suspects in connection with school burglaries during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said an additional 10 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg and Soweto, and nine in Tshwane. Six others were arrested in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

Earlier this week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga's office said 397 schools countrywide had been vandalised or burgled, and Mpumalanga had emerged as the hardest-hit province with 73 break-ins.

Gauteng was second with 67. The Western Cape had 57, North West 55, Northern Cape 39 and KwaZulu-Natal 34. Limpopo reported 30 cases while the Eastern Cape had 26 and Free State 16.

The thieves stole or vandalised teaching items, stationery and school infrastructure during these incidents.

The most common targets were the administration blocks where equipment was kept and the nutrition centres where food was stored.