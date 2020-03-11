Zuma and Mbalula to be implicated in Prasa-related testimony before Zondo commission

“Between July 2007 and June 2009, an entity directly linked to Mr Moodley, Royal Security Pty Ltd, had some R64,000 a month paid to Mr Jacob Zuma, until just about the time Mr Zuma became the president of the country. The total amount paid is more than R1.5m,” said Soni.

“Then, from 2010 Royal Security began receiving contracts from Prasa and has so far been paid more than R471m by Prasa.”

On Moodley

Another company, Siyangena Technologies, allegedly secured a Prasa contract worth more than R4bn. Siyangena then allegedly paid more than R500m to entities in which Moodley had an interest.

Further evidence on Moodley, to be given by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe, would reveal how the businessman would go to Prasa's head office and walk around the building as if he owned it.

Soni said Molefe would tell the commission it appeared Moodley was part of Prasa's executive management, as he frequented its head office.

On Montana

Soni said evidence would indicate how Montana allegedly spearheaded, with passion, the implementation and extension of contracts awarded to Moodley and Mabunda-linked companies.

“Mr Montana, evidence will show, played a central role in the award of that R4bn contract to Siyangena,” said Soni.

“The validity of the contract to Siyangena has been challenged in the courts, but not the Royal Security contract.”

On Mabunda

Soni said evidence would show that Mabunda, who previously worked with Montana at the department of public enterprises, allegedly benefited from Prasa.