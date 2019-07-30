SA cannot afford to scrap e-tolls and ANC must sort out fiasco

In the run-up to the 2019 State of the Nation Address (Sona), a public spat ensued among ANC leaders over a statement by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule that "the ANC NEC lekgotla agreed to expand the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank beyond price stability to include growth and employment".

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, who is, ironically, an NEC member, came out with guns blazing. "I am now reaching a point of total exasperation with this continued attacks [on] and obsession with the South African Reserve Bank," he said.

He went on to lecture his comrades and the public at large about "the purposes and functions" of the bank and a legislative framework under which it operates.

Springing to Magashule's defence, former ANC president Jacob Zuma reminded them of a 54th national conference resolution and posed the question: "Is there policy uncertainty?" The resolution states: "Without sacrificing price stability, monetary policy should also take account of other objectives such as employment creation and economic growth."