From Jacob Zuma to Hlaudi Motsoeneng - five high-fliers implicated in state capture in 2019

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and his team of evidence leaders listened to scores of testimonies from politicians, government officials and employees in an attempt to get to the bottom of state capture and those responsible for corruption.

Among those implicated in scathing allegations heard by the Zondo inquiry were former president Jacob Zuma, Nomvula Mokonyane, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Siyabonga Cwele and Malusi Gigaba.

Here are allegations levelled against them:

Hlaudi Motsoeneng- Editorial interference at SABC

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng denied that he fired some of the public broadcaster's employees who defied his policies and leadership style.

He also denied that he issued a ban on the coverage and broadcasting of violent protests, a decision which was perceived as his efforts to protect the image of the ruling party. Motsoeneng, who was the COO of the public broadcaster at the time, was also accused of interfering with newsroom and editorial matters.

Though the SABC was ordered to overturn the ban by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) and Motsoeneng to cease interfering in editorial matters, Motsoeneng, who was subsequently dismissed by the broadcaster, denied any wrongdoing and told the Zondo commission that he was merely being “responsible".