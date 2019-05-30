Who's in and who's out of SA's 2019 cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a mixed bag of new faces, old faces in new jobs and ministers who have remained in their positions.

Ramaphosa said his executive was made up of people "from all corners of our country".

"For the first time in the history of our country, half of all ministers are women. We have also included a significant number of young people," he said.

Ramaphosa said his appointment of young people was part of his fulfilment of his commitment to give young people roles of responsibility.

"This is part of a generational transition in which we are creating a pipeline of leaders to take our country further into the future," he said.