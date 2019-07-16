Zuma could not seem to recall the contents of a phone call‚ or that he had even made one‚ to Maseko ahead of his meeting with Ajay Gupta.

In the call‚ Zuma is said to have instructed him to "help" the Guptas.

In the meeting which followed‚ Ajay Gupta is said to have instructed Maseko to direct GCIS’s entire R600m media advertising budget into the family’s media interests - which he refused to do.

"I don’t remember because I normally called the directors-general‚ particularly this one‚ to discuss a number of issues. I can’t remember making this call. It is natural that they [the Guptas] would want to talk to him. I don’t think there was anything out of the ordinary‚" Zuma said.

"If such a call is made‚ would that call have moved away from the normal procedures? Would trying to compel the DG be a wrong thing? I had nothing to do with this discussion with Maseko...I’m sure Gupta can explain better."

Once the commission has completed quizzing Zuma on Maseko's evidence‚ it will then move on to allegations set against Zuma by other witnesses who have previously appeared before it.

The commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius said on Monday that Zuma would be asked questions relating evidence given to the commission by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan‚ former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi‚ his advisor Mahlodi Muofhe‚ former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi and transport minister Fikile Mbalula.