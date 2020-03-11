Busi Mkhwebane should resign from office - DA
The latest scathing court ruling against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be an end to her "disastrous" career.
Reacting to a high court ruling that set aside Mkhwebane's report and recommendations into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, DA leader John Steenhuisen said this and other judgments should mark an end to her tenure in the chapter 9 office.
The judges, led by judge president Dustin Mlambo, ruled that Mkhwebane had no authority to investigate Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign, that she was reckless in suggesting there could have been money laundering in its financing and ordered that she pays the costs of the case.
The judges said there could not be money laundering if the president did not personally receive the monies donated to the campaign and that he did not have to declare to parliament.
"Successive court rulings against her. support the DA's long-held view that Mkhwebane is not fit for office, that her appointment was politically motivated, that she is aligned to the pro-Zuma faction of the ANC, and that hers was a state capture deployment all along," said Steenhuisen.
EFF had been in support of Mkhwebane and joined the court case. Spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said the ruling absolves Ramaphosa from accountability and they would approach the Constitutional Court.
"We reject the logic that Ramaphosa did not personally benefit from the CR17 campaign funds. We also reject the conclusion that he therefore did not have to declare the funds to parliament," said Pambo.
"How is it that MPs are expected to declare simple items costing a few thousands in rands, yet a man who received billions in funding from key and powerful business individuals in the country to become president of the ruling party does not have to declare?"
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise said the ruling clarified the separation of powers in that Mkhwebane had no authority to direct parliament to consider changing some of its rules that deal with questions and answers in the House.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.