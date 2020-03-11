Busi Mkhwebane should resign from office - DA

The latest scathing court ruling against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be an end to her "disastrous" career.

Reacting to a high court ruling that set aside Mkhwebane's report and recommendations into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, DA leader John Steenhuisen said this and other judgments should mark an end to her tenure in the chapter 9 office.

The judges, led by judge president Dustin Mlambo, ruled that Mkhwebane had no authority to investigate Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign, that she was reckless in suggesting there could have been money laundering in its financing and ordered that she pays the costs of the case.

The judges said there could not be money laundering if the president did not personally receive the monies donated to the campaign and that he did not have to declare to parliament.

"Successive court rulings against her. support the DA's long-held view that Mkhwebane is not fit for office, that her appointment was politically motivated, that she is aligned to the pro-Zuma faction of the ANC, and that hers was a state capture deployment all along," said Steenhuisen.