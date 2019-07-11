Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said heads must roll following the auditor-general's dismal findings on the state of municipalities in the country.

Addressing journalists after a cabinet meeting on Thursday‚ Mthembu said the government wanted to see action taken against habitual offenders in municipalities.

"We can't just continue condemning and condemning‚ we should have an action plan‚" he said

Last month‚ auditor-general Kimi Makwetu said audit outcomes were deteriorating in municipalities.

Of the 257 municipalities‚ he found only 18 received clean audits.

Mthembu said municipal officials who had been implicated in wrongdoing would have to pay back the money‚ as the auditor-general was now empowered in law to have teeth.