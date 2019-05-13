Mbalula poll comments 'divisive' - Dlamini-Zuma

Fikile Mbalula's remarks that the ANC would have lost this year's elections had President Cyril Ramaphosa not emerged victorious at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in 2017 are divisive.

This is the view of minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who lost to Ramaphosa at the conference.

Mbalula, who headed the ANC's elections campaign, said that by electing Ramaphosa as its president, the party averted a disastrous performance at polls, which he said could have seen the party drop to 40% as opposed to the 57% it managed to gain.

Dlamini-Zuma said she could not fathom why Mbalula insisted on talking about Ramaphosa's victory at Nasrec.

"Yes [the comments are divisive], if you keep raising issues around Nasrec that's divisive, isn't it? Because Nasrec was a point in time, why do we keep going back to it? To what end?

"How does it help advance the ANC?" asked Dlamini- Zuma.