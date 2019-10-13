Yengeni dares ANC 'young lions' to take a bite at party's leadership

ANC veteran and national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has told the party’s younger generation to put aside their difference, stop being apologetic and take charge of the ruling party.

Yengeni was speaking at his birthday dinner last week in which he called on leaders, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile to contest leadership positions in the next ANC elective conference.

“… you still think that you must get permission to lead. Let me tell you something, we have accepted that we are receding to the background, we’re going to pension, but you are not accepting historical responsibility to take this thing over and lead it and I think that time has come,” said Yengeni in a video from his private birthday dinner.

Yengeni is one of the elder ANC leaders with a checkered past, with several scandals that have dented his legacy.

Having joined the ANC and its armed wing Umkhonto weSizwe during the fight against apartheid and went on to join parliament in 1994, Yengeni was found guilty of fraud in 2003 which crushed any hopes of assuming any leadership role in the party and state.

He is currently a member of the ANC NEC, a role he has hinted he would be retiring from.