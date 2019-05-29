FULL LIST: Meet the new cabinet members
Deputy President is David Mabuza
The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Thoko Didiza
The Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.
The Minister of Basic Education
Angie Motshekga
Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule
Minister of Communications
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs -
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Deputy Ministers
Parks Tau and Obed Bapela
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Deputy Minister - Thabang Makwetla
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheriesis
Barbara Creecy
Deputy Minister - Maggie Sotyu
Minister of Employment and Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Deputy Minister - Boitumelo Moloi
Minister of Finance
Tito Mboweni
Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo
Minister of Health
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology
Dr Blade Nzimande.
Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela.
The Minister of Home Affairs
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.
Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza.
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
Lindiwe Sisulu
Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Dr Naledi Pandor
Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.
The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
Ronald Lamola
Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.
The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
Gwede Mantashe
Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.
Minister of Police
General Bheki Cele
Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale
The Minister in the Presidency
Jackson Mthembu
Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.
The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize
The Minister of Public Enterprises
Pravin Gordhan
The Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle.
The Minister of Public Service and Administration
Senzo Mchunu.
The Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga.
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Patricia De Lille.
The Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet.
The Minister of Small Business Development
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
The Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa.
The Minister of Social Development
Lindiwe Zulu
The Deputy Minister isH enrietta Bogopane-Zulu.
The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture
Nathi Mthethwa
The Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu.
The Minister of State Security
Ayanda Dlodlo.
The Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa.
The Minister of Tourism
Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane.
The Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela.
The Minister of Trade and Industry
Ebrahim Patel.
The Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.
The Minister of Transport
Fikile Mbalula.
The Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.