FULL LIST: Meet the new cabinet members

Deputy President is David Mabuza

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Thoko Didiza

The Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

The Minister of Basic Education

Angie Motshekga

Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule

Minister of Communications

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs -

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy Ministers

Parks Tau and Obed Bapela

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Deputy Minister - Thabang Makwetla

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheriesis

Barbara Creecy

Deputy Minister - Maggie Sotyu

Minister of Employment and Labour

Thulas Nxesi

Deputy Minister - Boitumelo Moloi

Minister of Finance

Tito Mboweni

Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo

Minister of Health

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology

Dr Blade Nzimande.

Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela.

The Minister of Home Affairs

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation

Lindiwe Sisulu

Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Dr Naledi Pandor

Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

Ronald Lamola

Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy

Gwede Mantashe

Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.

Minister of Police

General Bheki Cele

Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale

The Minister in the Presidency

Jackson Mthembu

Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

The Minister of Public Enterprises

Pravin Gordhan

The Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration

Senzo Mchunu.

The Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Patricia De Lille.

The Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet.

The Minister of Small Business Development

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa.

The Minister of Social Development

Lindiwe Zulu

The Deputy Minister isH enrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Nathi Mthethwa

The Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu.

The Minister of State Security

Ayanda Dlodlo.

The Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa.

The Minister of Tourism

Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane.

The Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela.

The Minister of Trade and Industry

Ebrahim Patel.

The Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

The Minister of Transport

Fikile Mbalula.

The Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.