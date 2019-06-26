DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has told President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop "tip-toeing" around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ saying he was betraying the dreams of the nation by doing so.

Speaking as a sweeper for the DA during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday night‚ Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa could not sit and watch while Magashule populated key parliamentary structures with members of his faction‚ who were facing serious allegations of wrongdoing for their actions as ministers under former president Jacob Zuma.

"The more you delay the deep reforms‚ the further the economy will drift away. The longer you pander to the corrupt and rotten in your party‚ the more the doubts are going to pile up‚" said Steenhuisen before warning Ramaphosa about Magashule‚ who is also the controversial ex-premier of the Free State.

"Mr President heed this warning. Ace Magashule is like a vulture that has flown in fresh from picking dry the carcass of the Free State administration. He is moving against you Mr President‚ he has deployed his minions into key positions in this house to weaken you‚ and just like a vulture‚ he is perched at Luthuli House waiting for that first carrion whiff of weakness that will signal the kill."