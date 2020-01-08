Teen raped on Christmas' Eve, murdered on New Year's Eve

A 15-year-old girl was mutilated and murdered allegedly by a man who was out on bail for allegedly kidnapping and raping her just days before she was found dead.

Zanele Biyo's decomposing body was found on Sunday after she went missing on New Year's Eve.

The man accused of killing her was out on bail after he was arrested and charged with kidnapping Zanele and her friend and kept the pair in his house in Rustenburg, North West, from December 20 to 24, where he allegedly raped the teenagers.

He was arrested shortly after the incident, charged with two counts of rape, and was released on bail.

The man was arrested again on January 2 for Zanele's murder after she went missing on December 31.