Mpumalanga man arrested for killing, raping girls aged 6 and 7

Mpumalanga police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly murdering two young girls, whose bodies were found in a ditch in the Mganduzweni Trust in Masoyi last month.

The girls were aged 6 and 7. The arrest comes after members of the community last month set a local pastor and his nephew alight for the crime in an act of mob justice.

“The two girls had last been seen the previous day, April 23 2019, playing near their parental home. Contrary to popular belief by some community members at the time that some body parts were missing, no single body part was found to be missing except for the fact that the younger girl had allegedly been raped,” police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said in a media statement on Thursday.

“Subsequent to that, a sangoma was then reportedly consulted by members of the community, who in turn falsely accused two men, a local pastor and his nephew, as the ones responsible for the siblings’ demise. After the consultation, the community soon burnt the two men to death and torched their houses as well in an apparent act of vigilantism.”