The mother of murdered three-year-old Cape Town girl Courtney Pieters misled the police about her killer’s identity.

This emerged in the high court in Cape Town during the judgment in the trial of self-confessed killer Mortimer Saunders on Tuesday.

Judge Pearl Mantame started her judgment by evaluating the evidence of witnesses who have testified in the trial. Some of the evidence has been harrowing.

Mantame said the investigating officer‚ Captain Sean Tailor‚ testified that he showed footage obtained from CCTV cameras near the area where Courtney’s body was found in Epping to her mother‚ Juanita Pieters‚ and other neighbours. She said the footage showed Saunders “dropping something”.

Mantame said Tailor testified that Pieters claimed she did not know the person in the footage‚ only to admit later when police sniffer dogs tracked Courtney’s body fluids to Saunders’ room that she did.

“Juanita Pieters approached him and advised him that she had lied…she could see that it was the accused‚” Mantame said.

According to the judgment‚ Saunders and other residents identified another resident as the suspect but the man was released after the police interviewed him.

Tailor went on to collect DNA samples from all men living at the house to see if any of them could be linked to the crime. When the search for Courtney ensued‚ Saunders provided the police with her picture which he had stored on his cell phone.

But Tailor could not get hold of Saunders until he was arrested.