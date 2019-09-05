'This is not the SA we fought for'

University of Cape Town chancellor Graça Machel relived the horror of her daughter losing her eye to gender violence at the memorial service of Uyinene Mrwetyana yesterday.

Machel tapped into the zeitgeist by saying: "In South Africa, it is in our homes where we are nurturing and raising rapists and murderers.

"That is not happening in our classrooms, it is happening in our houses."

Her final anecdote struck a chord with those present as many of the speeches had mentioned how Mrwetyana was one of thousands of women who are beaten, injured, raped and killed across SA every day.

"I am a mother of a girl who lost her eye to gender violence," she said.

"My daughter had two beautiful eyes and then a man raised his hand against her."

When Machel was struggling to come to terms with it, her daughter had comforted her by saying: "We are lucky because I am alive. I am here. I have one eye, and with that one eye, I can see you and see my own children. Many others have died instantly."

Machel concluded: "I am so pained that Nene wasn't lucky like my child. This is not the country we fought for."

The memorial service of Mrwetyana, 19, took place on the steps of Sarah Baartman Hall and flowed all the way down the plaza to a podium where students placed flowers in memory of their slain friend as they waited for her family to arrive.

The chair of UCT's council, Sipho Pityana, described Mrwetyana's murder as "barbaric, violent and cruel", adding: "Our homes are not safe. Our cinemas, our malls, our churches . nowhere is safe anymore."

