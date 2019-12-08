Missing Tsomo woman and teenage granddaughters found murdered

An elderly Eastern Cape woman and her two granddaughters who were reported missing in Tsomo earlier this month have been found murdered, said provincial police.

Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the bodies of the 71-year-old woman and the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were found on Saturday.

“Their bodies were found by a shepherd floating in the river near Mhlahlane,” said Mdleleni. “They were found tied with chains,” she added.

Police divers were called in to recover the three corpses.

The three were believed to have been abducted between Sunday, December 1 and the early hours of Monday, December 2.

The two teenage girls had lived with their grandmother and had a 19-year-old sister who lived apart from them.