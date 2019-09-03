Pic of The Day

Siv Ngesi drives #SAShutDown: 'I'm angry, hurt & numb'

By Jessica Levitt - 03 September 2019 - 06:58
Siv Ngesi has called on South Africans to take action against crime in the country.
"I don't really know how to feel about this country right now." That's what an emotional and angry Siv Ngesi had to say on Monday night after a man accused of murdering and raping UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in court, the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl outside her school and looting across Gauteng took place.

On September 1 the actor and comedian called for a national shutdown.

On Monday, he was the driving force behind the hashtag #SAShutDown, calling on South Africans to take serious action against the scourge of crime.

He said prayer was not enough to save the country's women and children from crime.

He publicly called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, bemoaning his lack of support.

On his Instagram stories, Siv said that while South Africans are resilient, "we can't get used to it." 

"Every single one of us should march. We should all be disgusted and ashamed. We shut this country down or do you wait until one of your family members get brutally raped or murdered?"

