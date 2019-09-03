Siv Ngesi drives #SAShutDown: 'I'm angry, hurt & numb'

"I don't really know how to feel about this country right now." That's what an emotional and angry Siv Ngesi had to say on Monday night after a man accused of murdering and raping UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in court, the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl outside her school and looting across Gauteng took place.

On September 1 the actor and comedian called for a national shutdown.