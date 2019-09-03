Siv Ngesi drives #SAShutDown: 'I'm angry, hurt & numb'
"I don't really know how to feel about this country right now." That's what an emotional and angry Siv Ngesi had to say on Monday night after a man accused of murdering and raping UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in court, the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl outside her school and looting across Gauteng took place.
On September 1 the actor and comedian called for a national shutdown.
All men/womxn , should down tools for a day and shut this country down! The war against our women and children is at a place that we should all be disgusted!Let’s all take it to the streets and everyone take a stand!Or will you wait until it’s someone you know or care about! pic.twitter.com/KdVg9i7HsP— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 1, 2019
On Monday, he was the driving force behind the hashtag #SAShutDown, calling on South Africans to take serious action against the scourge of crime.
He said prayer was not enough to save the country's women and children from crime.
Wow , your answer to this problem is prayer! Many more women will be raped and killed!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 2, 2019
He publicly called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, bemoaning his lack of support.
President @CyrilRamaphosa , your silence is deafening! #SAShutdown— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 2, 2019
On his Instagram stories, Siv said that while South Africans are resilient, "we can't get used to it."
"Every single one of us should march. We should all be disgusted and ashamed. We shut this country down or do you wait until one of your family members get brutally raped or murdered?"